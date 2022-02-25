SOFTS-Raw sugar prices dip, arabica coffee edges up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Friday with the market back on the defensive after an initial spike following Russia's invasion of Ukraine while arabica coffee regained some ground after the prior session's steep decline.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1.2% lower at 18.10 cents a lb by 1507 GMT as the market slid further from a one-month peak of 18.87 cents set on Thursday.

* Dealers noted a rise in energy prices had led to sentiment that there might be increased use of cane to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in Brazil.

* Brazil's state-run energy company, Petrobras, has however adopted a wait-and-see approach on domestic fuel prices and so at least in the short-term there may be little impact on ethanol demand.

* Dealers said the expiry of the March contract on Monday was providing a short-term focus with the front month's premium to May SB-1=R rising to 0.45 cents a lb, up from around 0.4 cents a lb on Thursday.

* Open interest on the March contract stood at 37,541 lots, equivalent to about 1.8 million tonnes of sugar, as of Feb. 24, down 28% from a day earlier.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was down 1.2% at $493.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.25% at $2.3850 per lb, after falling by nearly 4% on Thursday.

* Dealers said funds had scaled back a large net long position in arabica coffee with the crisis in Ukraine helping to diminish risk appetite.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by low exchange certified stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.3% to $2,173 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2rose 0.1% to 1,735 pounds a tonne.

* May New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.1% to $2,614 a tonne.

