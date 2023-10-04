SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb on tight supplies, cocoa mixed

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE exchange closed up on Wednesday with crop problems in several countries helping to tighten supplies, while cocoa prices were mixed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.26 cent, or 1%, at 25.93 cents per lb, with the market boosted by tightening supplies.

* Trader Czarnikow on Wednesday projected there would be a global deficit of 3.2 million metric tons in the 2023/24 season.

* "This deficit has grown... as a result of the poor India and Thai crops, as well as production issues in several Latin American countries like Colombia and Mexico," Czarnikow said in a statistical update.

* A little over half of Australia's farmers expect the country's agricultural output to grow over the next decade, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.10, or 0.3%, to $691.20 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.1%, to 2,943 pounds per ton.

* Cocoa volumes arriving at Ivory Coast ports are expected to drop 28.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the 2023/2024 season due to erratic weather conditions, according to cocoa farmers, exporters and pod counters.

* There were, however, concerns that the recent rise in prices may curb demand.

* Dealers noted upcoming third-quarter grind data would be closely watched for any indications that demand may be beginning to weaken. The European grind is due to be published on Oct. 12, while North American data is scheduled to be issued on Oct. 19.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $3, or 0.1%, to $3,431 a ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $30, or 1.2%, to $2,380 a ton, after hitting a 5-1/2 month low of $2,361.

* Dealers noted exchanged certified stocks remained low at 42,380 tons as of Oct. 3, but had recovered slightly after dipping below 34,000 tons in August.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.4 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.4635 per lb​​.

