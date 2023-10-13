News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb on crude oil gains

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

October 13, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, buoyed by crop concerns in Asia and a surge in crude oil prices, while cocoa slipped back slightly but remained on course for a weekly gain.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.2% at 26.66 cents per lb at 1223 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that an El Nino weather event will curb production in major Asian producers including India and Thailand.

* "Following a sharp downturn in Indian production in 2022/23, hopes of a strong rebound in 2023/24 have been curtailed," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* BMI said an upturn in crude oil prices had also supported sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $719.20 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to ​3,014 pounds a metric ton but remained on track for a weekly gain of about 2%.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* "Anxieties about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa ahead, associated with El Niño events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI said.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.5% year-on-year in September at 59,067 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $3,471 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,267 a metric ton, edging further away from a six-month low of $2,223 set on Tuesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.2% to $1.5265 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.