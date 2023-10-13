SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb on crude oil gains

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, buoyed by crop concerns in Asia and a surge in crude oil prices, while cocoa slipped back slightly but remained on course for a weekly gain.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.2% at 26.66 cents per lb at 1223 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that an El Nino weather event will curb production in major Asian producers including India and Thailand.

* "Following a sharp downturn in Indian production in 2022/23, hopes of a strong rebound in 2023/24 have been curtailed," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* BMI said an upturn in crude oil prices had also supported sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $719.20 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to ​3,014 pounds a metric ton but remained on track for a weekly gain of about 2%.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* "Anxieties about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa ahead, associated with El Niño events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI said.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.5% year-on-year in September at 59,067 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $3,471 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,267 a metric ton, edging further away from a six-month low of $2,223 set on Tuesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.2% to $1.5265 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

