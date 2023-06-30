SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb, focus on July expiry

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday but remained on track for a weekly loss with the focus on the expiry of the July contract while cocoa prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.95% to 22.72 cents per lb​​ by 1326 GMT

* The July contract was due to expire later on Friday with a delivery of around 500,000 long tons expected.

* Dealers said the overall mood remained bearish with prices on track for a weekly loss of about 6% partly due to strong production in Brazil.

* "The strength on the Brazilian harvest has begun to weigh on prices as data shows a sharp upturn in average yields in the world’s top producer," research firm BMI said in a note.

* Brazil's sugar cane crushing for the 2023/24 season is expected to increase to 606.5 million metric tons from 598.50 million metric tons previously estimated, consultancy Datagro said on Thursday, as the cane fields are favored by steady rainfall.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $627.60 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.4% to 2,583 pounds a metric ton, climbing back up towards a 46-year high of 2,598 pounds set earlier this week.

* Dealers said funds were extending a net long position against the backdrop of tight global supplies.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2% to $3,326 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.6% to $1.6250 per lb, edging away from a five-month low of $1.5775 set on Thursday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,550 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and John Stonestreet)

