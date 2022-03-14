SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb, cocoa and coffee weaken

Corrects direction of price move in headline

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slid on Monday as oil prices fell amid hopes that diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict would bear fruit. O/R

Falling energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert production to sugar from ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 19.07 cents per lb at 1330 GMT.

* The chief executive of Brazil's Raízen, the world's largest sugar maker, said state-run oil company Petrobras' increase in fuel prices was necessary to avoid shortages and said they could rise further.

* Petrobas raised gasoline prices 18.8% last week following the surge in global crude oil prices.

* Dealers said there is a growing view Brazilian mills will push more cane into ethanol production but much will depend on crude prices and the Brazilian government's fuel policies.

* Speculators sharply increased their net long position in the week to March 8, adding 63,497 contracts to their net long position to total 99,091 contracts, data showed.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $528 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was flat at $2.2195 per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-November earlier at $2.1805 amid demand worries.

* Brazil exported 3.1 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in February, 14.3% less than a year ago but slightly up from the previous month as global trade logistics improved.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in arabica coffee by 10,006 contracts to 33,740 contracts in the week to March 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,115 a tonne.

* Indonesia's Lampung province exported 9,027.5 tonnes of robusta coffee beans in February, down 54.18% from the same month last year.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,799 pounds per tonne.

* Speculators switched from a net short to a net long position of 2,745 contracts in New York cocoa in the week to March 8.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.618 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and March 13, up 1.4% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,637 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

