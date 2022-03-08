SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb as energy prices soar

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were higher on Tuesday, moving up towards the previous session's three-month peak as energy markets surged, while cocoa and coffee prices also rose.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.7% to 19.60 cents per lb by 1522 GMT, climbing back towards previous session's three-month high of 19.89 cents.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from soaring global energy prices despite some doubts about whether they will prompt sugar mills in Brazil to increase output of biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar. O/R

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to hold down domestic fuel prices, reducing the incentive for mills to shift output.

* "Whether sugar ought to trade as near‑proxy for oil is questionable. The link between the two is far from automatic, given the heavy regulation of the link from Brazil," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.9% to $542.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,668 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by an expected global deficit in the current 2021/22 season, with demand picking up and production falling, particularly in second-largest grower Ghana.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S, LISP.S expects to increase sales by 6-8% this year, mostly through price increases, and will continue its small operation in Russia.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.65% to 1,787 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.8% to $2.2605 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was finally finding some support after its recent slide, with supply tightness remaining a bullish factor.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,053 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and David Goodman )

