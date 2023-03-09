SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb, arabica coffee hits 4-week low

Adds comments and closing prices

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday as lower-than-expected production in India and Thailand added to concern about tight supplies, while arabica coffee prices fell to a four-week low.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 ​settled up 0.27 cent, or 1.3%, at 21.15 cents per lb, after setting a contract high of 21.33 cents.

* Dealers said supportive factors included a diminishing outlook for production in India and concerns about port congestion in top exporter Brazil, which is expected to harvest large crops of grains and sugar and is experiencing excessive rains at ports.

* They also noted that some mills were closing in Thailand slightly earlier than normal and production was likely to be lower than had been expected.

* Sugar output in China's top growing region is set to be the lowest in six years, said Australia-based Green Pool Commodities on Thursday, as it revised down its estimate for production in one of the world's top producers.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $6.30, or 1.1%, at $592.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.3 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.7505 per lb after hitting a four-week low of $1.7390.

* Dealers noted ICE-certified stocks were beginning to edge back up after dipping to the lowest level this calendar year earlier this week with a further 38,533 60-kg bags still to be graded.

* Brazil exporters group Cecafe said shipments fell 35% in February to 2.11 million bags.

* Rains are forecast every day for the next 10 days in the country's South Minas region, which at this point close to the harvest could do more harm than good.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $9, or 0.4%, at $2,168 a tonne, supported by tight supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam, which boosted exports in February.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $3, or 0.1%, to $2,732 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16% year on year in February to 58,452 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 9 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,117 pounds per tonne​.

