SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb, arabica coffee hits 4-week low

March 09, 2023 — 11:08 am EST

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday supported by tight supplies driven partly by lower-than-expected production in India and Thailand, while arabica coffee prices fell to a four-week low.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 rose 2% to 21.30 cents per lb by 1549 GMT after setting a contract high of 21.33 cents.

* Dealers said supportive factors included a diminishing outlook for production in India and concerns about port congestion in top exporter Brazil.

* They also noted that some mills were closing in Thailand slightly earlier than normal and production was likely to be lower than had been expected.

* Sugar output in China's top growing region is set to be the lowest in six years, said Australia-based Green Pool Commodities on Thursday, as it revised down its estimate for production in one of the world's top producers.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.4% to $594.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1% to $1.7565 per lb after hitting a four-week low of $1.7460.

* Dealers noted ICE-certified stocks were beginning to edge back up again after dipping to the lowest level this calendar year earlier this week with a further 38,533 60-kg bags still to be graded.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% at $2,171 a tonne supported by tight supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,725 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16% year on year in February to 58,452 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.6% to 2,114 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

