SOFTS-Raw sugar prices buoyed by strong demand; cocoa slips

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday, with prices still underpinned by strong physical demand that has helped tighten global supplies, but cocoa and coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.2% to 18.93 cents per lb by 1419 GMT as the market extended its rebound from the four-month low of 17.71 cents set on Tuesday.

* India has extended a deadline for the export of 800,000 tonnes of sugar by two weeks as annual monsoon rains make it tough for many producers to move stocks from factories to ports, the government said on Friday.

* Farmers in India have fallen behind in planting key summer-sown crops such as rice, corn and soybeans owing to the uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall, though they could recover ground in the coming week if there is enough rain.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 2% to $566.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,318 a tonne, slipping back towards Tuesday's one-year low of $2,275.

* Dealers said the potential for a global economic downturn and conflict in Ukraine to curb demand for chocolate remained a major concern.

* They noted grind data for the second quarter should provide an indication on whether demand has already begun to weaken. European grind data is due on July 13 and the North American grind is scheduled for release on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.5% to 1,722 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $2.17 per lb, also weighed by concerns that demand could weaken.

* "The price of soft commodities such as coffee are expected to come under increasing downward pressure...as a slowing down in global growth hampers demand," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $1,942 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

