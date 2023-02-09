SOFTS-Raw sugar prices buoyed by fund buying, tight supplies

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday, buoyed by fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled 0.25 cent, or 1.2%, higher at 21.45 cents per lb, creeping back up towards last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by renewed fund buying after finding solid support at 20.50 cents on Tuesday.

* Supply tightness, which is expected to persist until the next harvest in the centre-south region of Brazil gathers pace around April, continued to support prices.

* The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has yet to announce when it will resume releasing the Commitments of Traders reports, suspended since last week.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.40, or 0.6%, at $572.30 a tonne.

* In France, Farm Minister Marc Fesneau and sugar unions announced an agreement on Thursday whereby the state would compensate for farmers' losses in case of beet yellow virus attacks this year. The move is aimed at preventing farmers from turning away from the crop after an EU court ruling forbid France to allow them to use an insecticide banned by the EU.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled 1.95 cent, or 1.1%, lower at $1.737 per lb, slipping further from a three-month high of $1.84 set last week.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note, however, that supplies during the rest of 2023 were expected to be tighter than previously anticipated due to a diminished outlook for production in Brazil this year and resilient demand.

* Brazil shipped 2.52 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in January, 18.5% less than in the same month a year earlier, industry group Cecafe said on Thursday.

* A Reuters poll issued on Monday saw Brazil's coffee crop this year at 67.1 million 60-kg bags, significantly below the consensus of 71 million in a poll issued in July 2022.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $25, or 1.2%, at $2,032 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 settled $5, or 0.2%, higher at $2,618 a tonne.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 17 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,001 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

