SOFTS-Raw sugar prices buoyed by fund buying, tight supplies

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

February 09, 2023 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday, buoyed by fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.7% to 21.35 cents per lb by 1616 GMT, creeping back up towards last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by renewed fund buying after finding solid support at 20.50 cents on Tuesday.

* Supply tightness, which is expected to persist until the next harvest in the centre-south region of Brazil gathers pace around April, continued to support prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1fell 0.1% to $568.40 a tonne.

* In France, Farm Minister Marc Fesneau and sugar unions announced an agreement on Thursday whereby the state would compensate for farmers' losses in case of beet yellow virus attacks this year. The move is aimed at preventing farmers from turning away from the crop after an EU court ruling forbid France to allow them to use an insecticide banned by the EU.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.1% to $1.7370 per lb, slipping further from a three-month high of $1.84 set last week.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note, however, that supplies during the rest of 2023 were expected to be tighter than previously anticipated due to a diminished outlook for production in Brazil this year and resilient demand.

* A Reuters poll issued on Monday saw Brazil's coffee crop this year at 67.1 million 60-kg bags, significantly below the consensus of 71 million in a poll issued in July 2022.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $2,032 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2rose 0.1% to $2,615 a tonne.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.8% at 2,001 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely and Paul Simao)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

