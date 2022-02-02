SOFTS-Raw sugar price ease, coffee and cocoa climb

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Wednesday with the recent short covering rally appearing to have at least temporarily run out of steam, while coffee and cocoa prices rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 18.41 cents per lb by 1158 GMT.

* Prices rebounded from a two-week low of 17.90 cents on Monday to a peak of 18.56 cents on Tuesday.

* Bearish factors include an improving outlook for sugar production in India.

* The prospect that mills in Brazil may increase the amount of cane used to make ethanol rather than sugar in response to the recent strength of energy prices provided some support.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $497.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 1.2% at $2.3950 per lb.

* Dealers noted the market remained underpinned by the slow pace of exports from top producer Brazil.

* Brazil exported 178,093 tonnes of green coffee in January, down from 221,966 tonnes in the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.0% to $2,199 a tonne, edging away from a three-month low of $2,161 set on Monday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,621 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 1,752 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

