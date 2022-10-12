SOFTS-Raw sugar price boosted by Brazil rain delays

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, boosted partly by rain delays to the cane harvest in Brazil, while arabica coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.3% at 18.79 cents per lb by 1227 GMT.

* "Rainfall in Brazil will likely keep spot prices well supported," Rabobank said in a note, adding that it was delaying the cane harvest in the centre-south region.

* Sugar production in centre-south Brazil during the second half of September totalled 1.7 million tonnes, down 27% from the same period a year earlier and below market estimates.

* Heavy rainfall has also spoiled Indian sugar mills' plans for an early start to cane crushing so raw sugar exports could begin before supplies start coming on the market from rival exporter Thailand, a senior industry official and dealers said.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.4% at $560.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 2.3% down at $2.1280 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the rains in Brazil had aided the flowering of next year's crop.

* They also said that exports from Brazil had risen in September, helping to lessen short-term supply tightness.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,154 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.4% at 1,921 pounds a tonne, having touched a more than two-year peak of 1,954 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said the release of grinding data for the third quarter should provide a short-term focus.

* European third-quarter cocoa grind data is due on Thursday while North American cocoa grind numbers are scheduled to be published on Oct. 20.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed at $2,349 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

