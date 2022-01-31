SOFTS-Raw sugar posts mild recovery; robusta coffee hits 3-month low

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed marginally higher on Monday, recovering from a three-week low set earlier in the session and ending a seven-session losing streak.

Robusta coffee prices slumped to a three-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed 0.02 cent up, or 0.1%, at 18.22 cents per lb, recovering after hitting the lowest price since Jan. 11 at 17.90 cents.

* Dealers said the market's recent weak performance had created a bearish technical outlook.

* Heavy rains in top sugar exporter Brazil over the weekend also improved the outlook for cane production.

* An improving outlook for production in India has also weighed on prices.

* India is likely to produce 31.45 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year, nearly 3.1% more than the previous estimate, with output set to jump in the key western state of Maharashtra.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.70, or 0.5%, at $492.50 a tonne.

* A small global sugar deficit is expected in the 2022/23 season, analyst Green Pool said on Monday in its first forecast for the period.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $18, or 0.8%, at $2,175 a tonne after dipping to a three-month low of $2,161.

* Dealers said that a pick-up in the pace of exports from top robusta producer Vietnam had eased concerns about short-term supply tightness and helped to put the market on the defensive.

* March arabica coffee KCc1lost 0.8 cent, or 0.3%, at $2.351 per lb.

* ICE exchange said certified arabica stocks decreased by nearly 70,000 bags on Monday, a historically large daily draw, to 1.21 million bags, the lowest since October 2020.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​settled up 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,703 pounds per tonne​, with the market underpinned by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* There has been no rain for a second straight week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday, warning that this could reduce the quality of beans for the last stage of the main crop and shrink the April-to-September mid-crop.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $34, or 1.4%, to $2,528 a tonne.

