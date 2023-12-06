SOFTS-Raw sugar plunges 7% to 5-month low, coffee falls more than 4%

Adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE sank to a five-month low on Wednesday, as speculators continued to liquidate their long position amid an improving outlook for production in Brazil and news that India is moving to boost sugar output.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed 7.9% down at 23.00 cents per lb, the lowest price since early July.

* Dealers said larger-than-expected sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil had eased supply tightness and contributed to the current bout of long liquidation by investment funds.

* They noted CS Brazil 2023/24 sugar production was now expected to be around 41.5-42.0 million metric tons. A Reuters poll issued in August had put production at 39 million tons.

* News out of Indiaon possible government action to boost sugar production at the expense of ethanol put more pressure on the market.

* Analysts were expecting a sugar diversion for ethanol production in India of around 4-4.5 million metric tons in 2023/24, so if that is not happening supplies of sugar in India will jump.

* March white sugar LSUc1also crashed, falling 6.9% to $643.60 a ton, a five-month low.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2settled down 8.5 cents, or 4.6%, at $1.7525 per lb as the market remains extremely volatile this week alternating sharp gains and losses.

* Dealers said the recent rise in prices to a six-month high had led to a pick-up in producer selling in Brazil and elsewhere.

* They also noted ICE certified stocks had risen by 5,275 bags on Tuesday to 229,341 bags although close to the lowest levels in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% at $2,564 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 3,429 pounds a ton as the market consolidated after a sharp pullback from a record high of 3,572 pounds set on Nov. 30.

* "Although we anticipate prices to cool modestly in 2024, it will not result from an improving supply picture. Instead, weakening demand is expected to be the key to lower prices," Rabobank said in a report, projecting an average price of 2,930 pounds for London cocoa in 2024.

* Rabobank also said it was currently forecasting a global deficit of 160,000 metric tons in 2023/24 and an average New York cocoa price of $3,695 a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc2rose 0.5% to $4,126 a ton.

