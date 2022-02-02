SOFTS-Raw sugar plunges 3% to a 3-week low; coffee edges up

New throughout, includes comments from broker, coffee data, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Wednesday, hitting a three-week low amid signs of technical weakness in the market and disappointing ethanol sales in Brazil.

Coffee prices were higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1​settled down 0.55 cent, or 3.0%, at 17.93 cents per lb after hitting the lowest price since Jan. 11 at 17.86 cents/lb.

* Dealers said the market looked technically weak after failing to sustain the small recovery seen in the previous session.

* Bi-weekly data from Brazil industry group Unica showed ethanol sales falling nearly 30% in the first half of January, helping push down prices further, they said.

* "It was a technical failure, but after the negative ethanol sales by Unica, it is hard to get around that," said a U.S. broker.

* A weak ethanol demand in Brazil would lead mills to prioritize sugar production when the new season starts around April.

* March white sugar LSUc1lost $10.30, or 2.1%, to $489.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 closed up 2.1 cents, or 0.9%, at $2.388 per lb​.

* Dealers noted the market remained underpinned by the slow pace of exports from top producer Brazil and the fast pace of reduction of ICE certified stocks this week.

* Brazil exported 178,093 tonnes of green coffee in January, down from 221,966 tonnes in the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday.

* ICE certified arabica stocks KC-TOT-TOT dropped by more than 53,000 bags on Wednesday, the second large draw this week, and were heading to the lowest level in more than 20 years.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $26, or 1.2%, at $2,204 a tonne, edging away from a three-month low of $2,161 set on Monday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $4, or 0.2%, to $2,617 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc1gained 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,749 pounds per tonne​.

* Nigerian cocoa exports rose 43.5% in the first eight months of 2021 from a year earlier to 100,779 tonnes, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand recovered in the wake of coronavirus disruptions.

