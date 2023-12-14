SOFTS-Raw sugar partly recovers after hitting 8-1/2 month low; coffee up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Thursday, posting a mild recovery after hitting an 8-1/2 month low earlier on continuing fund selling following signs of supply improvement.

Robusta and arabica coffee futures closed higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.21 cent, or 1%, higher at 22.18 cents per lb, after sliding to its lowest since late-March at 21.16.

* Dealers said funds might be adding new short positions, not just liquidating their longs. They also noted an expected pickup in rains in top producer Brazil next week, which should be beneficial to next year's crop.

* Stronger-than-expected production in Brazil coupled with a change in India's ethanol policy last week that should boost domestic sugar supplies, continues to weigh on prices for the sweetener.

* Longer term, however, sugar is due an upward correction, dealers said, as the market is still expected to record a deficit this season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.00, or 0.5%, at $630.60 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $28, or 1%, higher at $2,797 a ton, just shy of Wednesday's peak of $2,810, the highest price since these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Brazil's Conab has trimmed its estimate for 2023 robusta output to 16.17 million bags, representing an 11.2% year-on-year decline as Espirito Santo state faced adverse weather conditions.

* Brazil is the world's second largest robusta producer and third largest exporter.

* Farmers in top robusta producer and exporter Vietnam are meanwhile refraining from selling in the hope of even higher prices, traders said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $1.906 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak of $1.9450.

* Conab raised its estimate for top producer Brazil's 2023 arabica output to 38.9 million bags, a 8.2% year-on-year increase.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.5% to 3,547 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* El Nino, the weather pattern that has been blamed for losses in cocoa production, is expected to last until around April, the U.S. CPC said.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $4,267 per ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.