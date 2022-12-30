Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar on track for fourth consecutive annual gain

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

December 30, 2022 — 05:44 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE eased on Friday in the final session of 2022 although the market was on track for a fourth consecutive annual gain, buoyed by tight supplies of the sweetener.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 20.25 cents per lb by 1028 GMT.

* Dealers noted the market continued to hover just above a band of support between 20.10 to 20.20 cents a lb.

* Raw sugar prices are on track for an annual gain of about 7.3% supported by supply tightness that is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2023.

* March white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.1% to $561.40 a tonne.

* White sugar prices are on course for an annual gain of about 12.9%.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.7% to $1.7120 per lb.

* Arabica coffee prices are on track for an annual loss of about 24.3% weighed by concerns a global economic downturn will curb demand, a generally favourable outlook for next year's crop in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks.

* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a 5-1/2 month high of 808,201 bags, as of Dec. 29. There were 242,447 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $1,818 a tonne.

* Robusta coffee prices are on course for an annual loss of about 23.3%.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.7% to 2,058 pounds a tonne.

* London cocoa prices are on track for an annual gain of around 21%, boosted partly by a decline in the value of the pound versus the dollar during 2022.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,593 a tonne.

* New York cocoa prices are on course for an annual gain of about 3%.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.