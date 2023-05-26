SOFTS-Raw sugar near 1-month low, arabica coffee steadies near 1.5 month trough

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Friday, heading near the prior session's one-month low as improved supplies look likely, while arabica coffee steadied near the prior session's 1-1/2 month trough.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​slipped 0.2% to 24.78 cents per lb at 1048 GMT, having hit its lowest since early May on Thursday at 24.61 cents.

* Normal summer rains might allow the world's No. 2 sugar producer to lift curbs imposed on exports of the sweetener.

* Meanwhile, industry data shows sugar output in top producer Brazil's center-south soared 50% in the first half of May versus a year ago.

* August white sugar LSUc1 dipped 0.1% to $696.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 dipped 0.1% to $1.8040 per lb​​​​​​, having matched Thursday's 1.5 month low of $1.7955 earlier.

* A Brazil-based dealer said prices in the physical spot market are "under total pressure, with more sellers than buyers".

* However the broker, which released a report after its second crop tour to Brazil's coffee areas, kept its forecast for robusta coffee production stable at 20.29 million bags

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,525 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak of $2,675 on Tuesday.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1​edged up 0.2% to 2,371 pounds per tonne​.

* The looming El Niño weather phenomenon is expected to bring below average rains to West Africa, hitting cocoa supply, according to research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

* Against that, the firm said, cocoa prices have eased recently, with ICE-monitored cocoa stocks rising in U.S. and European port warehouses of late.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $3,037 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

