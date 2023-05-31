SOFTS-Raw sugar loses 7% in May, arabica coffee falls 5.9%

Adds comments, monthly gains and losses

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures ended May with a 7.15% loss as the sweetener consolidated below a nearly 12-year peak hit late in April on Wednesday, while arabica coffee fell 5.9% in the month amid prospects for improvements in supplies.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 1.55 cents, or 0.9%, at $1.7865 per lb​​​​​, after hitting its lowest since early April at $1.7555 earlier.

* Local dealers in Brazil said both the quality and volumes of arabica harvested so far have been as expected, with local prices slipping some 2.5% in the past week.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped $6, or 0.2%, at $2,556 a tonne, after hitting a 15-year peak last Tuesday.

* Robusta coffee traders are growing jittery that the market will remain tight through to next year as the shortfall is so pronounced in Asia that improved exports from Brazil might not be enough to plug the gap.

* Exports of Sumatra robusta coffee from Indonesia fell 46.7% year-on-year in April, data showed. Indonesia is the second largest robusta exporter after Vietnam.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.27 cent, or 1.1%, at 25.06 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since late April last Thursday. The contract lost 7.15% in May.

* Indian mills have shipped out the entire 6.1 million tonnes of sugar allowed for exports, industry officials said, adding the world's second-biggest producer is unlikely to allow additional exports in the season ending in September.

* Dealers said sugar will likely fall further near term given weak macro economic signals, but they added it won't collapse primarily because there is uncertainty over the Indian monsoon.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.70, or 1.5%, to $696.10 a tonne.

* Widespread delays in beet sowing due to wet weather and potential pest attacks in France are threatening to limit an expected rise in the European Union's sugar output.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 0.1% to 2,348 pounds per tonne​. The contract, however, ended May with a 6% gain.

* Traders said certified stocks of cocoa are rising in New York despite reports of reduced arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast, a bearish factor.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose $2, or 0.1%, to $3,007 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Rashmi Aich and Shilpi Majumdar)

