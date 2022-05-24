Commodities
SOFTS-Raw sugar little changed as India restricts sugar exports

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed little changed on Tuesday after rising earlier as India moved to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 19.75 cents per lb in a choppy session with the spot contract moving in a range from 19.45 to 19.99.

* Dealers said that while the India export cap had not come as a huge surprise, there were some in the market who had previously bet that the world's No. 2 sugar exporter would ship more than 10 million tonnes this season.

* They said that the change at the helm of Brazil oil company Petrobras, however, was seen as bearish since the market was expecting a gasoline price hike in the country that now looks unlikely.

* Another fuel price increase in Brazil would further push mills to make more ethanol and less sugar.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.50, or 0.8%, to $556.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.1 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.1365 per lb​​​, having hit its lowest since mid-May at $2.11​.

* Dealers said fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil have subsided for now, putting arabica under renewed pressure from worries that the Russia-Ukraine war and soaring inflation will crimp global growth and with it, coffee demand. MKTS/GLOB

* Starbucks SBUX.O said on Monday it plans to close all of its 130 stores in Russia.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $2, or 0.1%, at $2,043 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $10, or 0.4%, to $2,441 a tonne, having hit its lowest level since early November at $2,404 on Friday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,754 pounds per tonne​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mark Porter and Amy Caren Daniel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

