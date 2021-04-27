SOFTS-Raw sugar jumps 4.5%; arabica coffee sets new 3-1/2-year peak

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose 4.5% on ICE on Tuesday as funds increased buying amid positive fundamentals and favorable macroeconomic signs. Arabica coffee futures set a new 3-1/2-year peak with supplies set to tighten over the next few months.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled up 2.55 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.459 per lb, its highest since August 2017.

* Dealers said the recent breach of resistance levels, including a peak for the July contract of $1.4220 set in February, had helped to generate technically-driven buying.

* Commerzbank noted in a daily update the crop in top producer Brazil, where the harvest has begun, was expected to fall 30% short of last year.

* Demand is also beginning to revive as speedy vaccinations in the United States and China make customers more comfortable with returning to their morning coffee runs.

* Trader Comexim said the recent rise has led Brazilian growers to sell remaining stocks as the new harvest begins.

* "New crop is showing up in our buying spots, albeit yet in small quantities. It may be soon to have a good grasp on the upcoming crop's quality, but the first samples are encouraging," it said in a note.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $21, or 1.5%, at $1,461 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.77 cent, or 4.5%, at 17.94 cents per lb, its highest since Feb. 25. The contract expires Friday.

* Dealers said drier-than-normal weather had added to concerns about Brazil's crop development. Macroeconomic factors, they said, are also favoring futures buying.

* "Momentum remains strong and will likely only encourage further buying," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note, adding the market had breached recent resistance during trading on Monday.

* Brazil sugar output so far in April is 35% below the same period a year earlier as fewer mills have started the crushing season and sugar content lags the previous crop.

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled up $14.90, or 3.2%, at $480.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2​settled down $9, or 0.4%, to $2,478 a tonne, weighed by excess supplies.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​settled down 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,649 pounds per tonne​.

