Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar jumps 4.5%; arabica coffee sets new 3-1/2-year peak

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures rose 4.5% on ICE on Tuesday as funds increased buying amid positive fundamentals and favorable macroeconomic signs. Arabica coffee futures set a new 3-1/2-year peak with supplies set to tighten over the next few months.

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose 4.5% on ICE on Tuesday as funds increased buying amid positive fundamentals and favorable macroeconomic signs. Arabica coffee futures set a new 3-1/2-year peak with supplies set to tighten over the next few months.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled up 2.55 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.459 per lb, its highest since August 2017.

* Dealers said the recent breach of resistance levels, including a peak for the July contract of $1.4220 set in February, had helped to generate technically-driven buying.

* Commerzbank noted in a daily update the crop in top producer Brazil, where the harvest has begun, was expected to fall 30% short of last year.

* Demand is also beginning to revive as speedy vaccinations in the United States and China make customers more comfortable with returning to their morning coffee runs.

* Trader Comexim said the recent rise has led Brazilian growers to sell remaining stocks as the new harvest begins.

* "New crop is showing up in our buying spots, albeit yet in small quantities. It may be soon to have a good grasp on the upcoming crop's quality, but the first samples are encouraging," it said in a note.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $21, or 1.5%, at $1,461 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.77 cent, or 4.5%, at 17.94 cents per lb, its highest since Feb. 25. The contract expires Friday.

* Dealers said drier-than-normal weather had added to concerns about Brazil's crop development. Macroeconomic factors, they said, are also favoring futures buying.

* "Momentum remains strong and will likely only encourage further buying," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note, adding the market had breached recent resistance during trading on Monday.

* Brazil sugar output so far in April is 35% below the same period a year earlier as fewer mills have started the crushing season and sugar content lags the previous crop.

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled up $14.90, or 3.2%, at $480.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2​settled down $9, or 0.4%, to $2,478 a tonne, weighed by excess supplies.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​settled down 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,649 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular