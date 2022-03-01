SOFTS-Raw sugar jumps 3% tracking oil and agricultural commodities

Adds comments from brokers, updates prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose more than 3% on Tuesday, recovering from nearly two-month lows earlier in the session, as the sweetener tracked a surge in oil prices and sharp gains in agricultural commodities.

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to produce less sugar and more ethanol.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.64 cent, or 3.6%, to 18.34 cents per lb, having earlier hit its lowest since early January at 17.70 cents.

* Dealers said sugar should remain range bound in the near term, supported by strong energy prices but under pressure from jittery investors looking for safe-haven assets due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

* Some brokers also said the sharp rise in other agricultural commodities such as soybean and corn are spilling over to sugar, since they could drive shifts in farmers' planting intentions in places such as Brazil.

* Deliveries on the expiry of the March contract reached 26,383 lots, or 1.34 million tonnes, ICE said on Tuesday.

* Egypt aims to import 300,000 tonnes of sugar in 2022, including 100,000 tonnes already purchased, supply minister Ali Moselhy said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $501.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2settled down $8, or 0.3%, at $2,521 a tonne, having earlier hit a nearly two-month low of $2,471 amid widespread investor risk aversion.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast there would be a global cocoa deficit of 181,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season (October-September).

* May London cocoa LCCc2lost 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,683 pounds per tonne​​, having earlier hit its lowest since mid-December at 1.664.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.1 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.36 per lb, having slumped to a one-month low on Monday.

* Dealers said they expected arabica prices to stabilise this week as about 60-70% of the coffee consumed in Russia, one of the world's largest coffee importers, is robusta coffee.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2lost $6, or 0.3%, at $2,084 a tonne, having closed down 4% on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.