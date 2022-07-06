SOFTS-Raw sugar hovers near four-month low, cocoa climbs

Updates with data on coffee stocks, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose slightly on Wednesday, edging away from the previous session's four-month low, though weaker crude oil prices and a stronger dollar kept a lid on the market.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.19 cent, or 1.1%, at 17.99 cents per lb, partially recovering from the previous session's four-month low of 17.71 cents.

* Dealers said weakness in crude oil prices continued to weigh on the sugar market because they raise the prospect of mills using more cane to make the sweetener rather than cane-derived biofuel ethanol.

* Concern that a global economic downturn could curb demand for sugar has also contributed to recent weakness, while funds have now liquidated a net long position and appear unlikely to have much appetite to buy, at least in the short-term.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.30, or 1.3%, to $555.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $41, or 1.8%, to $2,356 a tonne, rebounding from Tuesday's one-year low of $2,275.

* Dealers said the market's focus was beginning to turn to grind data for the second quarter, which should provide an indication on whether demand has begun to weaken against the backdrop of conflict in Ukraine and a global economic downturn.

* European grind data is due on July 13 and the North American grind is scheduled for release on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 35 pounds, or 2.0%, to 1,760 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.85 cent, or 0.8%, to $2.192 per lb.

* Traders reported some pressure on prices coming from the harvest in Brazil, as farmers increase field work pace following initial delays.

* ICE certified arabica stocks continued to fall on Wednesday, down to 813,845 bags, the smallest since 1999.

* Colombia produced 951,000 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in June, the national coffee federation said on Tuesday, down 10% from the same month last year.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 down $6, or 0.3%, at $1,955 a tonne.

