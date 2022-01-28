Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week low on strong dollar and weak equities

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a two-week low on Friday, pressured by a strong dollar and weakness in equity markets, while London cocoa hit a three-week low before finding some support.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 18.28 cents per lb by 1253 GMT after setting a two-week low of 18.27 cents.

* Dealers said rising tensions between Western powers and Russia continued to keep the market on the defensive as investors reduce exposure to riskier assets such as commodities. MKTS/GLOB

* An improving outlook for production in India has also contributed to recent market weakness.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $495 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 1,686 pounds a tonne after dipping to a low of 1,677 pounds, the weakest level since Jan. 7.

* Dealers said the outlook for demand has become more bearish recently owing to a gloomier global economic outlook.

* Supplies also remain plentiful.

* Total reported cocoa stocks rose sharply during the 2020/21 season (October/September), partly driven by the availability of data from South-East Asia, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) estimated after a meeting on Thursday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,461 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 0.1% at $2.3220 per lb but on track for a weekly loss of 2.4%.

* Dealers said the market's focus remains on the outlook for this year's crop in Brazil and the exent to which last year's frosts and drought could curb production.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,174 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

