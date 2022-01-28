Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week low, arabica coffee rebounds

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell to a two-week low on Friday with forecast weekend rains see aiding cane crops in Centre-South Brazil while arabica coffee clawed back most of this week's losses.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.22 cent, or 1.2%, at 17.86 cents per lb after setting a two-week low of 18.09 cents.

* Dealers said rains forecast for the weekend in Center-South Brazil could help improve soil moisture levels and the outlook for this year's cane crop.

* An improving outlook for production in India has also contributed to recent market weakness.

* Technical indicators have become more bearish after the market's recent weak performance, adding to selling pressure.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.50, or 0.9%, at $495.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 closed up 3.85 cents, or 1.7%, at $2.359 per lb. The market had a small weekly loss of 0.65%.

* Dealers said the focus remains on the outlook for this year's crop in Brazil and the extent to which last year's frosts and drought could curb production.

* Trader Comexim expects Brazil to produce 63.2 million bags of coffee in the 2022/23 season, a 16.6% increase over the previous one, as trees show a relative recovery due to better crop care and good weather.L1N2U82RH

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $2, or 0.1%, at $2,193 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 16 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,696 pounds per tonne after dipping to a low of 1,677 pounds, the weakest level since Jan. 7.

* Dealers said the outlook for demand has become more bearish recently owing to a gloomier global economic outlook.

* Supplies also remain plentiful.

* Total reported cocoa stocks rose sharply during the 2020/21 season (October/September), partly driven by the availability of data from South-East Asia, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) estimated after a meeting on Thursday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $43, or 1.8%, to $2,494 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

