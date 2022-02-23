SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week high, London cocoa recovers

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week high on Wednesday amid worries over the harvest in Thailand and China, and as energy prices remained elevated due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, at 18.53 cents per lb, having earlier hit its highest since Feb. 9 at 18.60.

* Oil prices remained near seven-year highs on Wednesday on worries that Western sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine could hit energy supplies. O/R

* Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in top sugar grower Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Dealers said sugar is also gaining support from a recent flooding that could further disrupt the Chinese sugar harvest and from the slowdown in the Thai harvest.

* They, however, added that prices for the sweetener remained range bound overall because selling from India persists.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.40, or 0.3%, at $495.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3 cent, or 0.1%, at $2.4755 per lb.

* Dealers said the market is locked in a tight range since rising to a 10-year peak in Feb. 10, with players carefully looking to macroeconomic factors beyond coffee fundamentals, which remain positive.

* ICE arabica certified stocks fell to 999,019 bags on Tuesday, the first time in at least 22 years that exchange stock levels fell below the 1-million-bag mark.KC-TOT-TOT

* Rabobank noted ICE stocks are likely to fall further in the short term. The bank added, however, that there are continued rains in top producer Brazil which could increase the size of next year's crop.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $26, or 1.2%, at $2,234 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 28 pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,752 pounds per tonne​, recovering from a six-week low hit on Tuesday.

* Dealers cited industry buying and bullish macroeconomic drivers like rising oil prices.

* The global cocoa market is expected to record a widening deficit in the current season that ends in September, and prices are seen rising as a result, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts and brokers.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, to $2,664 a tonne.

