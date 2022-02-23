SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week high, London cocoa recovers

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week high on Wednesday amid worries over the harvest in Thailand and China, and as energy prices remained elevated due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 18.52 cents per lb at 1546 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 9 at 18.60.

* Oil prices retreated on Wednesday but remained near seven-year highs hit the previous session on worries that Western sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine could hit energy supplies. O/R

* Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in top sugar grower Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Dealers said sugar is also gaining support from a recent flooding that could further disrupt the Chinese sugar harvest and from the slowdown in the Thai harvest.

* They , however, added that prices for the sweetener remained range bound overall because selling from India persists.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $494.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $2.4840 per lb.

* Rabobank noted ICE arabica stocks, currently at 20 year lows, are likely to fall further in the short term. The bank added, however, that there are continued rains in top producer Brazil which could increase the size of next year's crop.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,235 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.3% to 1,748 pounds per tonne, recovering from a six-week low hit on Tuesday.

* Dealers cited industry buying and bullish macroeconomic drivers like rising oil prices.

* The global cocoa market is expected to record a widening deficit in the current season that ends in September, and prices are seen rising as a result, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts and brokers.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,652 a tonne.

