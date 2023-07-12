SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week high, London cocoa prices fall

Adds comments from broker, closing prices

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday to a two-week top, although the market remained stuck within its recent narrow range, while London cocoa prices fell as sterling rose to a 15-month high against the dollar.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.38 cent, or 1.6%, at 23.91 cents per lb, having earlier hit the highest since June 26 at 24.00/lb.

* Dealers said lower-than-expected production in Brazil was helping to underpin the market. There was also talk about poor conditions for the Thai crop.

* Regarding Brazil, traders noted the low sugar content (-3% yoy) and a potential crushing delay. UNICA said that cumulative crushing is 21 million tons behind the same period in the last big crop in 2020/21.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose $8.40, or 1.2%, at $687.10 per metric ton with a small delivery expected.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 6,159 lots, as of July 11, equating to 307,950 metric tons of sugar.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 35 pounds, or 1.3%, to 2,569 pounds per metric ton with the market slipping further from last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was weighed partly by the strength of sterling.

* Dealers noted concern that the recent run-up in prices could reduce demand.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, due to be issued on Thursday, is expected to be flat to slightly lower.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $7, or 0.2%, to $3,339 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.55 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.57 per lb.

* Dealers said the Brazilian harvest, as well as good weather for drying up and preparation of the beans, continues to put pressure on prices.

* Citi said in a note it expects quarterly coffee sales by U.S. company Keurig to fall 4%.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2fell $36, or 1.4%, at $2,534 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Ed Osmond and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.