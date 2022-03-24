SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week high as Brazil's real, oil firm

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week high on Thursday as Brazil's real currency continued to firm and the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept oil prices above $120 a barrel.

A strong real deters traders in Brazil from exporting dollar-priced sugar by lowering returns in local currency terms.

Higher energy prices prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 19.36 cents per lb at 1335 GMT, having hit a two-week peak of 19.50 cents.

* Dealers said sugar is under pressure from rising output in India, adding that oil prices will only push sugar higher if they go back to the peaks of a fortnight ago.

* Russia has simplified procedures for obtaining permits for white sugar imports as many Russians rush to buy sugar and other staples because of soaring food inflation.

* Indonesia has appointed state-controlled companies to buy raw sugar to maintain price stability.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $551.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.8% to $2.2350 per lb, having hit a two-week high on Wednesday.

* Dealers said demand is recovering in Asian markets as countries there ease coronavirus restrictions.

* Rabobank has cut its projection for the Brazilian 2022/23 crop to 64.5 million bags from 66.5 million bags after a Brazilian farm tour that found the flowering last year "did not live up to its initial promise".

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% TO $2,121 a tonne, having hit a three-week high on Tuesday.

* Robusta prices in top producer Vietnam edged up this week amid low stocks, with farmers having sold 80-90% of their beans for the season, while prices in Indonesia remained unchanged on scarce supplies ahead of a mini harvest.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 edged up 0.2% to 1,759 a tonne, having hit a one-week high on Wednesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 slipped 0.3% to $2,323 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

