SOFTS-Raw sugar hits two-week high as Brazil's real firms

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week high on Thursday as Brazil's real currency continued to firm and the Russia-Ukraine conflict keep oil prices high.

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week high on Thursday as Brazil's real currency continued to firm and the Russia-Ukraine conflict keep oil prices high.

A strong real deters traders in Brazil from exporting dollar-priced sugar, while high energy prices prompt cane mills in the country to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, at 19.26 cents per lb, having hit a two-week peak of 19.50 cents.

* Czarnikow said ethanol prices have become more competitive than gasoline at pumps in Brazil's Sao Paulo region, the country's largest fuel market, for the first time since early 2021.

* Brazil's real BRL= rose to the highest value against the U.S. dollar since March 2020.

* Dealers said, however, that sugar might come under pressure from rising output in India.

* Russia has simplified procedures for obtaining permits for white sugar imports as many Russians rush to buy sugar and other staples.

* Indonesia has appointed state-controlled companies to buy raw sugar to maintain price stability.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $551.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4% to $2.2185 per lb.

* Dealers said demand is recovering in Asian markets as countries there ease coronavirus restrictions.

* Rabobank has cut its projection for the Brazilian 2022/23 crop to 64.5 million bags from 66.5 million bags after a Brazilian farm tour that found the flowering last year "did not live up to its initial promise".

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $3, or 0.1%, to $2,136 a tonne.

* Robusta prices in top producer Vietnam edged up this week amid low stocks, with farmers having sold 80% to 90% of their beans for the season, while prices in Indonesia remained unchanged on scarce supplies ahead of a mini-harvest.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 17 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,739 pounds per tonne​, having hit a one-week high on Wednesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 slipped $48, or 1.8%, to $2,583 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

