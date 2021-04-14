Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits three-week high as inflation fears subside

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a three-week high on Wednesday amid upbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets after data showed that U.S. inflation is not rising as fast as feared as the economy reopens. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1​settled up 0.43 cent, or 2.8%, at 15.86 cents per lb, hitting the highest price since March 18.

* Dealers said sugar rose amid the positive macroeconomic picture and continuing uncertainty over Brazilian production for the season.

* A U.S.-based sugar broker said the consensus in the market is for Brazilian production to fall more than 7% this season.

* Trader and analyst Czarnikow said Indian exports were record in March at 1.2 million tonnes.

* May white sugar LSUc1​​settled up $17.40, or 4.1%, at $441.60 a tonne, amid low volume ahead of its expiry on Thursday.

* The lowest price offered in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of white sugar by Pakistan's state trading agency is believed to be $520.20 tonne c&f, European traders said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.05 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.321 per lb​​, having hit its highest since mid-March.

* Dealers said coffee is being underpinned by an expected deficit in an off-year in top producer Brazil's biennial production cycle.

* Futures also benefited from a broadly positive day for commodities.

* "Crude oil is up... the U.S. dollar is weaker, commodity currencies are rallying, and inflation expectations are firmer...all positives for agriculture futures," said Peak Research.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1settled up $21, or 1.6%, at $1,365 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1​settled down 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,606 pounds per tonne​.

* Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 3% from a year earlier to 357,815 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said on Wednesday.

* Germany's first-quarter cocoa grind fell 8.1% on the year to 91,482 tonnes, the BDSI German confectionery industry association said.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $13, or 0.5%, to $2,421 a tonne.

* North American grind data is expected on Thursday. Traders' estimates vary wildly from a fall of 7% to a growth of 4%.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman, Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft)

