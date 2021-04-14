SOFTS-Raw sugar hits three-week high as inflation fears subside

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a three-week high on Wednesday amid upbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets after data showed that U.S. inflation is not rising as fast as feared as the economy reopens. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 1.8% to 15.71 cents per lb at 1015 GMT.

* Dealers said sugar is likely to push higher today with the positive macroeconomic picture and continuing uncertainty over Brazilian production for the season.

* May white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Thursday, rose 1.8% to $432 a tonne.

* The lowest price offered in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of white sugar by Pakistan's state trading agency is believed to be $520.20 tonne c&f, European traders said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.6% to $1.3080 per lb​​, having hit its highest since mid-March on Tuesday.

* Dealers said coffee is being underpinned by an expected deficit in an off-year in top producer Brazil's biennial production cycle.

* Brazil exported 3.06 million 60kg bags of green coffee in March, down 2.7% from the same month last year, exporter association Cecafe said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.8% to $1,355 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.8% to 1,600 pounds a tonne.

* The May contract continues to trade at a discount to July, indicating weak demand and ample supply LCC-1=R.

* Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 3% from a year earlier to 357,815 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said on Wednesday.

* Germany's first-quarter cocoa grind fell 8.1% on the year to 91,482 tonnes, the BDSI German confectionery industry association said.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 edged up 0.2% to $2,413 a tonne.

(Editing by David Goodman)

