SOFTS-Raw sugar hits one-month peak; coffee and cocoa also rise.

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a one-month peak above 20 cents per lb on Thursday, boosted by technical momentum, India export jitters and upbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets. Cocoa and coffee also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 2.3% higher at 20.57 cents per lb by 1523 GMT, having risen as far as 20.78 cents.

* Dealers noted little selling appetite and said that, with sugar having closed above 20 cents on Wednesday, technical momentum should push prices higher in the near term.

* The sweetener is also being boosted by widespread expectations that India's government will confirm a ban on additional sugar exports this season.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totalled 440,000 tonnes in the first half of January, industry group Unica said, up from the same period last year when processing had already been halted by this time.

* Sentiment was upbeat in wider financial markets, with oil up on China demand hopes and global equities rising, while the dollar index was near an eight-month low.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.4% to $554.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.1% to $1.6585 per lb, having touched a three-week peak of $1.6670.

* Prices have been edging back up during the past couple of weeks after hitting a 1-1/2-year low of $1.4205 on Jan. 11.

* ICE certified stocks were last at a six-month high of 863,594 60kg bags, though the rate of increase has slowed.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $1,954 a tonne, having hit a three-month high of $1,974 on Wednesday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​rose 1.4% to $2,627 a tonne.

* Second-biggest cocoa producer Ghana is experiencing continuing crop problems linked to swollen shoot virus outbreaks, though the outlook is generally favourable in other parts of West Africa.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.4% to 2,032 pounds a tonne​.

