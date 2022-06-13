SOFTS-Raw sugar hits one month low; coffee, cocoa slide

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a one-month low on Monday pressured by worries in the wider financial markets about surging inflation, while coffee and cocoa also slid.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 18.69 cents per lb at 1342 GMT, having hit its lowest since May 12 at 18.61.

* The dollar marched towards two-decade highs while oil slumped as red-hot U.S. inflation data released on Friday fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening. MKTS/GLOBO/R

* Dealers described macro economic signals as very negative at the moment and said sugar's own fundamentals were not particularly bullish.

* Top sugar producer Brazil's center-south sugar output reached 2.31 million tonnes in the second half of May, data showed Friday, far exceeding market expectations.

* ICE raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 9,266 contracts to 73,222 in the week to June 7, CFTC data showed. ]

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $562.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.3% to $2.2350 per lb.

* The Brazilian real BRL= hit a near four week low versus the dollar, tempting exporters in top coffee producer Brazil to ship dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 2,165 contracts to 25,618 in the week to June 7, CFTC data showed.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.8% to $2,036 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 2.6% to $2,368 a tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 month low of $2,362.

* CFTC data showed ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 5,933 contracts to 7,569 in the week to June 7.

* On the plus side for cocoa however, exporters estimated cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.913 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 12, down 5.1% from the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.6% to 1,731 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.