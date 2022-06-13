Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits one month low; coffee, cocoa slide

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a one-month low on Monday pressured by worries in the wider financial markets about surging inflation, while coffee and cocoa also slid.

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a one-month low on Monday pressured by worries in the wider financial markets about surging inflation, while coffee and cocoa also slid.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 18.69 cents per lb at 1342 GMT, having hit its lowest since May 12 at 18.61.

* The dollar marched towards two-decade highs while oil slumped as red-hot U.S. inflation data released on Friday fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening. MKTS/GLOBO/R

* Dealers described macro economic signals as very negative at the moment and said sugar's own fundamentals were not particularly bullish.

* Top sugar producer Brazil's center-south sugar output reached 2.31 million tonnes in the second half of May, data showed Friday, far exceeding market expectations.

* ICE raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 9,266 contracts to 73,222 in the week to June 7, CFTC data showed. ]

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $562.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.3% to $2.2350 per lb.

* The Brazilian real BRL= hit a near four week low versus the dollar, tempting exporters in top coffee producer Brazil to ship dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 2,165 contracts to 25,618 in the week to June 7, CFTC data showed.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.8% to $2,036 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 2.6% to $2,368 a tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 month low of $2,362.

* CFTC data showed ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 5,933 contracts to 7,569 in the week to June 7.

* On the plus side for cocoa however, exporters estimated cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.913 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 12, down 5.1% from the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.6% to 1,731 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular