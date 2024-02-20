SOFTS-Raw sugar hits one month low, cocoa rally resumes

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures traded on ICE hit a one month low on Tuesday amid favourable weather conditions in top producer Brazil, while cocoa futures resumed their rally, heading back towards record highs.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 22.87 cents per lb at 1128 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since mid-January at 22.67. It lost 3.9% last week.

* Output in top producer Brazil is expected to remain strong in the upcoming season, with the likelihood of high rainfall this in the country's coffee and sugarcane regions boding well for crop development.

* Also weighing on sugar, there is some chat among traders of No. 2 producer India allowing limited exports.

* May white sugar SBc1 slipped 0.2% at $630.90 per metric ton.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.6% to 4,670 pounds a ton, heading back near a recent record peak of 4,786 a ton.

* The outlook for crops in top producing region West Africa continues to deteriorate, potentially increasing the size of an already large global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* Worries are also increasing about next season's crop, with players increasingly of the view the market could record a fourth successive deficit next season.

* High heat and a lack of rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could slow the start and reduce the size of the April to September mid-crop, farmers said.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 3.7% to $5,537 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 dipped 0.3% to $1.8620 per lb, having lost 2.5% last week.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $3,143 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

