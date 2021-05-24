SOFTS-Raw sugar hits one-month low, arabica steadies.

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Monday, hitting a one-month low as the market remained well supplied for now and as speculators continued to liquidate their large long position. Arabica coffee prices steadied following recent highs.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.2% to 16.64 cents per lb at 1051 GMT, having hit a one-month low of 16.54 cents.

* ICE raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 17,655 contracts to 175,918 in the week to May 18.

* "A sharp drop in sugar‑ethanol parity in Brazil has likely lowered the floor for prices for now. Investors still likely have a hefty long position. And much of the position has now likely lost its rationale, so there is a ready seller," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note.

* Dealers said the extent of the raw sugar price collapse has been more than anticipated given the on-going concerns over the Brazilian crop.

* They added, however, that the market is well supplied for now and the futures curve structure is weak, so funds are unlikely to reinstate their long positions for the time being.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $446.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 edged up 0.2% to $1.5025 per lb​​, having set a four-year peak of $1.5365 on Thursday.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 683 contracts to 35,346 contracts in the week to May 18.

* "Drought in Brazil is hurting plants during a key stage in their development and has been so severe it has limited the number of new nodes that trees have formed to carry the 2022 harvest," said Saxo Bank in a note.

* Elsewhere, road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia, the world's second largest arabica exporter, are stymieing coffee exports.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $1,483 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.5% to 1,656 pounds per tonne​​.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​rose 0.5% to $2,469 a tonne​​.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators switched to a net long position of 344 contracts in the week to May 18, adding 4,618 contracts.

(Editing by David Evans)

