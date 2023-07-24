SOFTS-Raw sugar hits one-month high as supply worries dominate

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a fresh one-month high on Monday as adverse weather kept investors worried about supplies, while arabica coffee also gained.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.09 cents, or 0.4%, at 24.92 cents per lb, after earlier hitting its highest since June 22 at 25.30.

* The EU crop monitor reduced its forecast earlier for the 2023 sugar beet yield to 73.3 tons a hectare from 75.9 tons, due to dry weather.

* Funds added 3,879 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 89,314 lots in the week to July 18, data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1fell $2.30, or 0.3%, at $699.30 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1settled up $2, or 0.1%, to $3,417 a ton, consolidating just below a 12-year peak of $3,439 set last week.

* Funds raised their net long position in cocoa futures by 1,991 lots to 49,557 in the week to July 18, data showed.

* Rabobank said cocoa prices could stay elevated well into 2024.

* "The major production regions have had very wet conditions and flooding, which has been causing rotting and disease," said RaboResearch associate analyst Pia Piggott.

* Against that, however, demand might be falling in response to high prices, as indicated by poor second-quarter grind data from North America, Europe and Asia.

* September London cocoa LCCc1rose 5 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,582 pounds per ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.15 cents, or 0.7%, at $1.63 per lb​.

* "Arabica exports (from Brazil) are 8% lower year-on-year as farmers are hoarding in anticipation of higher prices," Citi said in a note.

* "Prices are now below or close to cost of production in major producing countries. We think most of the sell-off could be over for the time being," it added.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $47, or 1.8%, at $2,649 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Pooja Desai)

