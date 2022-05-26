SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near two week lows, arabica coffee rallies

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit near two-week lows on Thursday on fears top producer Brazil will try to keep energy prices depressed, while arabica coffee surged amid thin trading volumes and lingering frost risk fears.

Falling energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel whose price moves in sync with energy.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.4% to 19.41 cents per lb at 1243 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since May 13 at 19.27.

* Dealers cited talk Brazil will cut the ICMS commerce and services tax in a bid to lower gasoline prices - a move that would weigh on ethanol prices and in turn, sugar, as output of the sweetener would rise.

* Earlier this week, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in a bid to keep energy prices depressed, ousted the new Petrobras CEO.

* In India, industry officials told Reuters the country's local sugar prices are likely to remain firm despite New Delhi's move to cap exports at 10 million tonnes as stockpiles are set to fall to the lowest in five years.

* Dealers say India's export cap is not hugely restrictive for the market.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.40, or 1.3%, to $563.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.3% to $2.2455 per lb​​, having hit its lowest since mid-May on Tuesday​.

* Dealers noted thin trading volumes given a public holiday in Europe, and said any market moves are exaggerated. Still, there are few participants willing to sell given fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,097 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Indonesia, this world's No. 3 robusta producer, slipped versus last week amid rising supplies, while local prices in top robusta producer Vietnam were little changed.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 2% to $2,455 a tonne, having hit its lowest since late November on Wednesday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,740 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

