SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near two-month low, cocoa consolidates

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in nearly two months on Friday as concerns over supply continue to ebb, while cocoa regained some ground after Wednesday's steep fall.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 21.53 cents per lb at 1220 GMT. The March contract expired down 6% on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market has renewed focus on high exports from top producer Brazil, and reduced logistics snags. There is also talk that No. 2 producer India's crop could be slightly larger than expected.

* Deliveries of raw sugar on the expiry of the March contract SBH4 were seen at 25,751 lots, or around 1.3 million metric tons, the second largest for a March contract, according to preliminary information from two traders.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $609 a metric ton.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.4% to 5,233 pounds a ton although prices remained well below a record high of 5,605 pounds set on Monday.

* Cocoa is consolidating after climbing more than 50% in one month but fundamentals remain supportive following poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Thursday forecast an increased global cocoa deficit in the current 2023/24 season as aged trees and disease contribute to a drop in production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $6,124 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.3% to $3,103 a ton.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam rose an annual 16.2% in the first two months of 2024, government data showed.

* Coffee prices edged up this week in Vietnam and Indonesia as demand remains strong while supplies are exceptionally limited, traders said.

* May arabica coffee KCc2fell 1% to $1.8265 per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

