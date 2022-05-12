Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near three-month low, arabica steadies

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a near three-month low on Thursday as crude oil prices headed lower and the dollar rose, though chatter over declining output in top producer Brazil limited losses. [O/R] [FRX/]

Meanwhile, Arabica coffee futures steadied after surging 8% on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.2% to 18.32 cents per lb at 1224 GMT.

* Dealers said sugar is under pressure from risk-off sentiment in the wider financial markets and that if anything, fundamentals could be tightening given market players are scaling back their Brazil output estimates.

* Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus expects a strong shift to ethanol production in Brazil, projecting sugar output would fall to 29 million tonnes in the center-south.

* Brazilian mills use cane to produce both ethanol and sugar, meaning higher ethanol output comes at the expense of sugar.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $511.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.7% to $2.1615 per lb, having surged 7.9% by the close on Wednesday.

* A cold front is expected to advance over top producer Brazil next week, keeping dealers on edge.

* Frosts last year drove coffee prices to their highest level since 2011.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $69, or 3.4%, at $2,078 a tonne.

* Indonesia, a key robusta producer, exported 6,771 tonnes of robusta coffee beans in April from Lampung province, data showed, down 52% from a year earlier.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.7% to $2,446 a tonne, having hit a five-month low of $2,428 on Monday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,780 pounds per tonne​.

