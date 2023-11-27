SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near one-month low, cocoa steadies

Updates prices, adds comments

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures traded on the ICE exchange at their lowest in nearly a month on Monday as soaring output from Brazil tempered some supply concerns, while cocoa continued to consolidate its recent run to record highs.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.3% to 27.29 cents per lb at 17:25 GMT, having set a 12-year high earlier this month.

* Dealers said expected record output from top producer Brazil continues to pressure sugar, although logistics constraints are putting a floor under prices as this sugar is not able to exit the country in the required volumes.

* They also noted excess rains in the European Union could delay the start of the harvest and thereby hurt the season's total output, while imports of the sweetener from top consumer China are picking up pace.

* Sugar production in Brazil's Centre-South was seen at 2.19 million metric tons in the first half of November, up 30% year on year, according to industry group UNICA on Monday. The number was slightly above markets expectation.

* The lowest price offered in an international tender from Egypt's GASC for about 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar was believed to be $690 a ton CIF free out, traders said, but noted GASC's target for raw sugar is $655 a ton.

* March white sugar LSUc1 edged up 1.2% to $746.90 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.6% to 3,479 pounds a ton, as the market continues to consolidate from a series of recent record highs.

* Dealers said the market is nearing the point at which tight supplies from top producing region West Africa have been priced in, with attention shifting to rising output from Brazil and weakening nearby futures price spreads LCC-1=R.

* ICE Futures Europe cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 2,562 lots to 64,994 lots as of Nov. 21, exchange data showed.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $4,139 a metric ton, having set a 45-year high last week.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.85% to $1.69 per lb, having settled down 0.5% on Friday.

* Dealers said the market's focus remains on the weather in Brazil and at the level of stocks at ICE Exchange, currently at the lowest in 24 years.

* European coffee stocks fell to 8.44 million bags in October, the lowest for the month since at least 2017.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,538 a ton, having closed up 2.2% on Friday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans and Will Dunham)

