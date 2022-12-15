SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near 6-year high as Indian supplies dwindle

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their highest levels in nearly six years on Thursday as flows dwindle from no. 2 exporter India.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1% at 20.50 cents per lb at 1458 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Feb 2017 at 20.73.

* Dealers said mills in India are producing almost no raw sugar at the moment because whites are currently more lucrative, leaving theglobal marketshort at a time when top exporter Brazil is in between harvests.

* They added Indian refiners who sometimes buy raw locally are mostly importing them now from the world market, namely from Brazil.

* India would consider allowing additional sugar exports under the quota system in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.4% to $1.7210 per lb.

* CTA analyst Ryan Delaney said coffee has garnered support from the massive hailstorm that hit top producer Brazil this week, which he estimates damaged the developing crop by 0.1-2.7 million bags.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $1,882 a tonne.

* Coffee markets in top robusta producer Vietnam were subdued this week, with buyers lacking interest and bulk supplies not reaching traders as beans were still in the drying process.

* Dealers said buying should pick up ahead of the Tet New Year holidays on Jan. 22.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.7% to 1,898 pounds per tonne, having ​settled down 0.1% on Wednesday.

* Ghana's annual consumer inflation accelerated to a 21-year high of 50.3% in November, a day after the world's no. 2 cocoa producer secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion, three-year support package.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,526 a tonne.

