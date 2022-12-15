Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near 6-year high as Indian supplies dwindle

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

December 15, 2022 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their highest levels in nearly six years on Thursday as flows dwindle from no. 2 exporter India.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1% at 20.50 cents per lb at 1458 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Feb 2017 at 20.73.

* Dealers said mills in India are producing almost no raw sugar at the moment because whites are currently more lucrative, leaving theglobal marketshort at a time when top exporter Brazil is in between harvests.

* They added Indian refiners who sometimes buy raw locally are mostly importing them now from the world market, namely from Brazil.

* India would consider allowing additional sugar exports under the quota system in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.4% to $1.7210 per lb.

* CTA analyst Ryan Delaney said coffee has garnered support from the massive hailstorm that hit top producer Brazil this week, which he estimates damaged the developing crop by 0.1-2.7 million bags.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $1,882 a tonne.

* Coffee markets in top robusta producer Vietnam were subdued this week, with buyers lacking interest and bulk supplies not reaching traders as beans were still in the drying process.

* Dealers said buying should pick up ahead of the Tet New Year holidays on Jan. 22.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.7% to 1,898 pounds per tonne, having ​settled down 0.1% on Wednesday.

* Ghana's annual consumer inflation accelerated to a 21-year high of 50.3% in November, a day after the world's no. 2 cocoa producer secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion, three-year support package.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,526 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.