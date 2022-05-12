SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near 3-month low; arabica coffee falls 2%

Recasts, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a near three-month low on Thursday as crude oil prices headed lower, but the contract recovered ground to close up amid chatter over declining output in top producer Brazil.

Arabica coffee futures fell 2% after surging 8% on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 18.64 cents per lb, after earlier falling to the lowest level in near three months at 18.30 cents/lb.

* Dealers said sugar is under pressure from risk-off sentiment in the wider financial markets and that fundamentals could be tightening given market players are scaling back their Brazil output estimates.

* Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus expects a strong shift to ethanol production in Brazil, projecting sugar output would fall to 29 million tonnes in the center-south.

* Brazilian mills use cane to produce both ethanol and sugar, meaning higher ethanol output comes at the expense of sugar.

* U.S. sugar production is expected to fall as well, possibly boosting imports, the USDA said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose$5.90, or 1.1%, at $520.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4.6 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.153 per lb, having surged 7.9% by the close on Wednesday.

* A cold front is expected to advance over top producer Brazil next week, keeping dealers on edge.

* Frosts last year drove coffee prices to their highest level since 2011.

* Most forecasters, however, do not expect damage to coffee trees from this first cold wave of the winter in Brazil.

* Traders expect a large crop in the country in 2023 and see risks from its dominance in production.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2lost $20, or 1.0%, at $2,058 a tonne.

* Indonesia, a key robusta producer, exported 6,771 tonnes of robusta coffee beans in April from Lampung province, data showed, down 52% from a year earlier.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $56, or 2.2%, to $2,433 a tonne, having hit a five-month low of $2,421.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 25 pounds, or 1.4%, to 1,766 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Devika Syamnath)

