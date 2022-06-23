SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near 1-1/2 month low as recession fears loom

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit near 1-1/2 month lows on Thursday on worries over a weakening real and falling energy prices, with investors still assessing the risk that hefty interest rate rises will tip economies into recession. O/RMKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 18.43 cents per lb at 1233 GMT, having hit its lowest since mid-May at 18.36 cents.

* Dealers said a close below 18.38 cents could prompt automated funds that trade technical signals to target a move as low as 16.50 cents.

* This would easily be the case, they said, if the Brazilian real continues to weaken and oil prices slide down further on recession fears.

* A weak real tempts exporters in top producer Brazil to ship dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms, while falling energy prices prompt Brazilian cane mills to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.60, or 1.2%, to $553 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $2.3275 per lb, having hit a two-week high​ in the previous session.

* ICE certified stocks are at their lowest in 22 years as the industry continues to opt for coffee that is cheaper than similar products in the spot market.

* Extended dryness over Brazil coffee areas is also supporting coffee prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,083 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on limited supplies at the end of the crop year, higher exchange rates and a rebound in London prices, traders said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.2% to $2,456 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,770 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edmund Blair)

