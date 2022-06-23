Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits near 1-1/2 month low as recession fears loom

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Raw sugar futures on ICE hit near 1-1/2 month lows on Thursday on worries over a weakening real and falling energy prices, with investors still assessing the risk that hefty interest rate rises will tip economies into recession. [O/R] [MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 18.43 cents per lb at 1233 GMT, having hit its lowest since mid-May at 18.36 cents.

* Dealers said a close below 18.38 cents could prompt automated funds that trade technical signals to target a move as low as 16.50 cents.

* This would easily be the case, they said, if the Brazilian real continues to weaken and oil prices slide down further on recession fears.

* A weak real tempts exporters in top producer Brazil to ship dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms, while falling energy prices prompt Brazilian cane mills to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.60, or 1.2%, to $553 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $2.3275 per lb, having hit a two-week high​ in the previous session.

* ICE certified stocks are at their lowest in 22 years as the industry continues to opt for coffee that is cheaper than similar products in the spot market.

* Extended dryness over Brazil coffee areas is also supporting coffee prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,083 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on limited supplies at the end of the crop year, higher exchange rates and a rebound in London prices, traders said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.2% to $2,456 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,770 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

