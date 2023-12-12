SOFTS-Raw sugar hits more than eight-month low; cocoa edges up

(Adds background, updates prices)
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slumped to an eight-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday as funds continued to sell against the backdrop on an improving supply situation, while cocoa prices edged higher.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar
* Dealers said a change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, had contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in Centre-South Brazil.
* March white sugar
COCOA
* March London cocoa
* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa.
* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in number two producer Ghana.
* Dealers noted the December contract
* March New York cocoa
COFFEE
* March robusta coffee
* Dealers said recent hot, dry weather in Brazil could dent the crop outlook in regions such as Espirito Santo, which mainly grow robusta coffee.
* March arabica coffee
