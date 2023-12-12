SOFTS-Raw sugar hits more than eight-month low; cocoa edges up

(Adds background, updates prices)

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slumped to an eight-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday as funds continued to sell against the backdrop on an improving supply situation, while cocoa prices edged higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 1.4%, to 22.15 cents per lb by 1421 GMT, after setting an eight-and-a-half-month low of 21.48 cents.

* Dealers said a change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, had contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in Centre-South Brazil.

* March white sugar fell 0.9%, to $631.80 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa rose 1.1%, to ​3,557 pounds a metric ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in number two producer Ghana.

* Dealers noted the December contract expired on Tuesday. The open interest, as of Monday, was 3,205 lots, equating to 32,050 metric tons of cocoa.

* March New York cocoa rose 1%, to $4,254 per tonne, after hitting a 46-year peak of $4,308 on Monday.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee rose 1.7% to $2,667 a metric ton after hitting a five-and-a-half-month high of $2,702.

* Dealers said recent hot, dry weather in Brazil could dent the crop outlook in regions such as Espirito Santo, which mainly grow robusta coffee.

* March arabica coffee rose 0.2%, to $1.8455 per lb. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pooja Desai and David Evans) ((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )) Keywords: GLOBAL SOFTS/ (UPDATE 1)

