SOFTS-Raw sugar hits more than eight-month low; cocoa also weaker

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slumped to an eight-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday as funds continue to sell against the backdrop on an improving supply situation, while cocoa prices were also lower.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 4.05%, to 21.56 cents per lb by 1130 GMT, after setting an eight-and-a-half-month low of 21.53 cents, last seen on March 30.

* Dealers said a change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, had contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in Centre-South Brazil.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.9%, to $619.20 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3%, to ​3,505 pounds a metric ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said a pick-up in hedge selling had led to a modest decline from the prior session's record peak, although the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in number two producer Ghana.

* Dealers noted the December contract LCCZ3 was due to expire on Tuesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3%, to $4,199 per tonne, after hitting a 46-year peak of $4,308 on Monday.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.7% to $2,692 a metric ton after hitting a five-and-a-half-month high of $2,702.

* Dealers said recent hot, dry weather in Brazil could dent the crop outlook in regions such as Espirito Santo, which mainly grow robusta coffee.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9%, to $1.8570 per lb, climbing back up towards a six-month high of $1.8850 set earlier this month.

* Dealers noted supplies remained tight with exchange stocks recently falling to the lowest level in at least 24 years.

