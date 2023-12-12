News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits more than eight-month low; cocoa also weaker

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

December 12, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slumped to an eight-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday as funds continue to sell against the backdrop on an improving supply situation, while cocoa prices were also lower.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 4.05%, to 21.56 cents per lb by 1130 GMT, after setting an eight-and-a-half-month low of 21.53 cents, last seen on March 30.

* Dealers said a change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, had contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in Centre-South Brazil.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.9%, to $619.20 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3%, to ​3,505 pounds a metric ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said a pick-up in hedge selling had led to a modest decline from the prior session's record peak, although the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in number two producer Ghana.

* Dealers noted the December contract LCCZ3 was due to expire on Tuesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3%, to $4,199 per tonne, after hitting a 46-year peak of $4,308 on Monday.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.7% to $2,692 a metric ton after hitting a five-and-a-half-month high of $2,702.

* Dealers said recent hot, dry weather in Brazil could dent the crop outlook in regions such as Espirito Santo, which mainly grow robusta coffee.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9%, to $1.8570 per lb, climbing back up towards a six-month high of $1.8850 set earlier this month.

* Dealers noted supplies remained tight with exchange stocks recently falling to the lowest level in at least 24 years.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.