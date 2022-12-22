Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits highest price in nearly six years; cocoa surges

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

December 22, 2022 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday to a fresh near six-year peak on expectations of tight near-term supplies.

New York cocoa futures rose to the highest price in nearly eight months.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose ​​0.14 cent, or 0.7%, to 20.89 cents per lb​​, after touching its highest since Feb. 9, 2017 at 21.03 cents.

* Indicating tight supply at present, the premium for front-month March futures over May SB-1=R climbed to 1.54 cents per lb, its highest in a decade.

* Dealers said the trend is pointing upwards as physical traders are getting twitchy about global production while speculative funds have a strong buying appetite.

* A survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights estimated Brazil mills have produced around 360,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of December. Industry group Unica should release production data early next week.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.20, or 0.9%, to $571.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.45 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.689 per lb​, after early gains with support from a stronger Brazil's real currency BRL=.

* Dealers said the market continued range-bound on Thursday, as trading volumes fall with many people heading to the holidays.

* Data showed ICE stocks rose to 788,275 bags KC-TOT-TOT on Thursday, their highest since July. But only 3,325 bags, of 14,198 that went through grading, passed. There were still 268,631 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2was little changed at $1,878 a tonne.

* Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week on thin demand.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​rose $77, or 3%, to $2,606 a tonne, having hit its highest since early May at $2,626.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 42 pounds, or 2.1%, to 2,050 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said short covering before the long weekend boosted prices.

* "With a very short week next week, we are seeing some spec short covering in spite of a stronger dollar," said a U.S. broker, adding that origins seem to have paused selling for now ahead of the holidays.

* Forecasters Climate42 said thanks to benign weather over the last few months, the potential for next year's mid-crop is back to normal.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Kirsten Donovan and Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

