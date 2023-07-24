SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh one-month high as supply worries dominate

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a fresh one-month high on Monday as adverse weather kept investors worried about supplies, while cocoa and arabica coffee also gained.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 25.15 cents per lb at 0931 GMT, having hit its highest since June 22 at 25.16.

* Dealers said physical supplies were tight currently, plus concerns remain about the Indian monsoon, Brazilian production being curtailed by early rains and heat waves across southern Europe.

* Funds added 3,879 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 89,314 lots in the week to July 18, data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $703 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,420 a metric ton, consolidating just below a 12-year peak of $3,439 set last week.

* Funds raised their net long position in cocoa futures by 1,991 lots to 49,557 in the week to July 18, data showed.

* Rabobank said cocoa prices could stay elevated well into 2024.

* "The major production regions have had very wet conditions and flooding, which has been causing rotting and disease," said RaboResearch associate analyst Pia Piggott.

* She also cited reduced use of fertiliser and supply risks going forward due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Against that, however, demand might be falling in response to high prices, as indicated by poor second-quarter grind data from North America, Europe and Asia.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 2,582 pounds per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $1.6295 per lb​.

* "Arabica exports (from Brazil) for the 2022/23 crop year are 8% lower year-on-year as farmers are hoarding in anticipation of higher prices," said Citi in a note.

* "Prices are now below or close to cost of production in major producing countries. We think most of the sell-off could be over for the time being," it added.

* Funds increased their net short position by 2,933 contracts to 16,274 in the week to July 18, data showed.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2,599 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

