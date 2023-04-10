SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh multi-year high, coffee also climbs

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a fresh 6-1/2 year high on Monday as lower than expected production help to tighten supplies, while arabica coffee prices climbed to a two-week high.

London-based cocoa, robusta coffee and white sugar markets are closed on Monday due to Easter holiday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​was stable at 14:23 GMT having earlier hit 23.82 cents per lb - the highest since October 2016.

* "The bulls are now in control of the market, so where it goes from here is anyone's guess," said analysts Green Pool in a note on Monday.

* Dealers said supportive factors included the earlier-than-normal closure of many sugar mills in India.

* Green Pool said that increased sucrose diversion to ethanol, and less cane for crushing in western India have contributed to a drop in production.

* Some rains are expected in Brazil this week, which could slow down the early harvest pace.

COFFEE

* Dealers said availability remains tight in the market, although there are signs of improvement in the medium term.

* The new coffee crop (2023/24) in the world's largest producer and exporter Brazil was projected on Monday to reach 66.6 million 60-kg bags, or a 13% increase over the previous crop, according to estimates released by consultancy Safras & Mercado.

COCOA

* Dealers noted, however, that supplies remained tight with a second successive global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@reuters.com; +1 332 220 8062;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.